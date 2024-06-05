Marvel Comics Did The Terminator's Story First

You don't need all your fingers to count the Marvel Comics stories more influential than "X-Men: Days of Future Past." ("X-Men" issues #141-142, written by Chris Claremont, drawn by John Byrne, co-plotted by them both.)

In the dark future of 2013, America has been conquered by the mutant-hunting Sentinel robots. Most of the X-Men are gone, mutants live in concentration camps, and the world stands on its nuclear brink as the other nations prepare to strike against the Sentinels. To prevent this apocalypse, X-Woman Kate Pryde travels back in time (specifically possessing the body of her younger self, nicknamed "Kitty," with the help of telepath Rachel Summers).

You see, things went to Hell on Halloween 1980. Mystique and her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants assassinated anti-mutant Senator Robert Kelly, intent on showing humanity they will supplant them as the Cro-Magnon did the Neanderthal. Instead, this event inflamed anti-mutant sentiment and led to the Sentinel takeover. If Kelly isn't assassinated, maybe this awful future will never happen.

"Days of Future Past" was Byrne's penultimate story on his original "X-Men" and he goes with a banger. (Byrne first drew "X-Men" issues #108-109. After Dave Cockrum and Tony DeZuniga drew issue #110, Byrne took over as the book's regular artist on #111, ultimately penciling the climactic arc "The Dark Phoenix Saga.") Byrne's tenure concluded with "X-Men" #143, an "Alien" riff where Kitty Pryde plays Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) after a demon invades the empty X-Mansion.

You might be thinking that "Days of Future Past" itself is a movie homage. The whole premise (sending someone back in time, a robot-dominated dystopia, etc.) sounds like "The Terminator," right? When "X-Men: Days of Future Past" was adapted as a movie in 2014, the filmmakers even consulted "Terminator" director James Cameron and many reviews (/Film's own included) referenced "Terminator."

Well, you'd be wrong. "Days of Future Past" was published in 1981, three years before "The Terminator."