Star Trek's Best Original Series Episode Was Also One Of The Hardest To Produce

What's the best "Star Trek" episode? Of the 79 produced in "The Original Series," the most highly-regarded is often season 1, episode 28, "The City on the Edge of Forever." We at /Film named it as the best "Star Trek" episode and we're not alone.

Here's the premise; the Enterprise is exploring a planet home to the Guardian of Forever, essentially a sentient time portal. Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) is accidentally injected with the fictional drug Cordrazine and leaps through the portal, disrupting the timeline and the main characters' present. So, Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) follow McCoy, winding up in New York City during the Great Depression.

There, they meet Edith Keeler (Joan Collins, a soon-to-be legend who, like some other "Star Trek" actors, is still with us). Keeler is an idealistic woman who runs a soup kitchen and preaches pacificism; Kirk falls in love with her. Unfortunately, Spock discovers that unless Miss Keeler dies, she'll grow to become an influential activist who delays U.S. entry into World War 2, resulting in a Nazi victory when they split the atom before J. Robert Oppenheimer does. McCoy altered the timeline by pushing Keeler out of a car's path, so a reluctant and heartbroken Kirk holds Bones back and lets her be hit by a car and die.

"The City on the Edge of Forever" is the bar all subsequent "Star Trek" time travel stories have been reaching for, from the theatrical movie "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" to "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" in "Strange New Worlds" season 2 (featuring a younger Kirk played by Paul Wesley).

While the stakes the writers faced weren't quite as high as saving the world, the production of "The City on the Edge of Forever" hit a number of roadblocks. And yet, it persevered through to excellence.