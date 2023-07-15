Strange New Worlds Pushed Its Crew To The Limit For La'an & Kirk's Time Travel Trip

It wouldn't be "Star Trek" without a time travel episode back to the present, and season 2 of "Strange New Worlds" has obliged. Of course, in a long-running media franchise, the "present" always moves forward. In the "Original Series," the Enterprise crew went back to the 1960s in "Tomorrow Is Yesterday" and "Assignment: Earth." For their fourth feature-length adventure — "The Voyage Home" — the Enterprise crew went back to 1986, the same year of the film's release.

Early aughts prequel series "Enterprise" featured Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) and his Vulcan right hand T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) going back to 2003 in the episode "Carpenter Street." Carrying out an assignment from temporal authorities in the far future, Archer and T'Pol had to prevent meddling aliens from wiping out humanity.

Season 2, episode 3 of "Strange New Worlds" — "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" — echoes "Carpenter Street." La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) finds herself in an alternate timeline with no Federation. Soon, she and an alternate James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) go back in time to stop some time-traveling Romulans and set things right.

This unlikely pair arrives in 2020s Toronto. In a clever gag, Kirk initially thinks they're in New York City — the Canadian metropolis has often stood in for the Big Apple in film and TV productions. If it can fool generations of film and TV audiences, it can fool a starship captain. La'an and Kirk adapt quickly to the circumstances, all things considered, but according to Christina Chong, the shoot came with challenges for the crew.