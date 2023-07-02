Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Trip To Toronto Was Never Supposed To Happen

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2, episode 3.

As the location of Starfleet headquarters, San Francisco has been called the "center of the 'Star Trek' universe." It's appeared across numerous TV episodes and movies, most notably, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," where the Golden Gate Bridge even featured prominently on the poster. We've also seen it appear in Holodeck recreations on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," but it's not the only Earth city to show up in "Trek."

In "Strange New Worlds" season 2, episode 3 "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and an alternate-reality version of James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) make an unscheduled time-traveling visit to Toronto. It's a less yellowish Toronto than the one we see in Denis Villeneuve's "Enemy." In fact, this Kirk, who was born in space and therefore has no experience with revolving doors, initially mistakes the place for "New York City, mid-21st century."

In an interview with Collider, "Strange New Worlds" co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman revealed that when the writers' room was conceiving the episode, they originally had New York, not Toronto, in mind: