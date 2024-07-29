The Penguin Series Confirms Dolly Parton Exists In Robert Pattinson's Batman Universe

There have been a lot of questions surrounding HBO's upcoming "The Penguin" series. The show will see Colin Farrell step into the spotlight after he wowed everyone with his performance as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot a.k.a. the Penguin in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Playing a cross between Joe Pesci's Tommy DeVito in "Goodfellas" and Bob Hoskins' Harold Shand in "The Long Good Friday," Farrell was almost unrecognizable in the role. The actor had "unbridled fun" with the character, disappearing behind the extensive prosthetics to bring us a version of the infamous Batman rogue that was much more of a wise guy/crime boss and less of a "hideous penguin man of the sewer" (to borrow a phrase used to describe Danny DeVito's Penguin in "Batman Returns").

But while Farrell was undeniably one of the best things about "The Batman," whether he can sustain an entire premium drama remains to be seen. Fans will also be eager to see whether Matt Reeves' Gotham can sustain itself without the focus being on the Dark Knight himself. But by far the biggest question most people have is: "Will Dolly Parton exist in this universe?"

Yes, while "The Batman" answered so many questions about the Reeves-verse, even revealing that Bruce Wayne's dad had some questionable ties with organized crime in Gotham, it failed to reveal whether Backwoods Barbie herself was knocking around somewhere outside of the city limits. Fortunately, "The Penguin" brings with it a definitive answer to this most pertinent question.