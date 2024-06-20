Colin Farrell's Batman Villain Starts A Gotham Mob War In The Penguin Trailer

If you're still feeling down in the dumps over "The Batman Part II" being delayed a full year while Warner Bros. figures this DC s**t out, I come bearing good news. "The Penguin," a spinoff series centered on Colin Farrell's crime boss Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, is coming later this year and it looks to serve as a quasi-sequel to Matt Reeves' Fincher-esque, noirish take on the Caped Crusader. This will also mark the second time the titular Batman villain's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld has been covered on the small screen after "Gotham," a deliriously ridiculous show in which, at one point, one of the series' heroes uncovers a corpse in a refrigerator and immediately pops the cap off a nice cool beverage on the top shelf, reasoning, "If I don't drink it, forensics will."

"The Penguin," by comparison, clearly strikes a tone much closer to "The Batman," with Farrell's mobster aspiring to fill the power vacuum left in the wake of the Dark Knight's battle with Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler, and his followers (which left the Falcone crime family in shambles and much of Gotham City submerged in seawater). For more on that, take a gander at the new trailer seen above.