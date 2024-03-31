How Black Mirror Outdid A Classic Twilight Zone Episode

Say what you will of the Netflix era of "Black Mirror," but there's at least one episode everyone agrees is pretty great. "USS Callister," the season 4 premiere centered around a guy who reveals his ugly side in his own personal VR video game, is a clear fan favorite. What made it so good? Well, there's the way it gives us the usual final act twist surprisingly early on, revealing that it's Nanette (Cristin Milioti) who's our actual, far-more-likeable protagonist. Then there's the way the episode's main setting, a "Star Trek"-inspired virtual reality world that the characters are left to explore, leads to so many more storytelling opportunities ahead of them. (That's why the news that the episode's getting a sequel shouldn't be too surprising.)

But the main appeal of "USS Callister" is just how emotionally resonant its main plot point is. Seemingly nice guy Robert Daly is gradually revealed to be a bit of a sadist, someone who forces his cloned coworkers to submit to his every whim. Sure, he can comfort himself with the knowledge that these people he's torturing technically aren't real — they're just lifelike digital copies that exist only within his computer — but their pain sure feels real to the audience. It's a plot development that serves up some great social commentary about the general tendency towards misogyny and sadism in certain online gamer circles.

But for "Twilight Zone" fans in the audience, this premise wasn't a new one. The central idea was used in the 1961 episode "It's a Good Life," except instead of a group of people bending over backwards to appease an ego-tripping man-child, they were bending over backwards to appease a literal child. And instead of the kid getting his powers through computers, he got it through magic.