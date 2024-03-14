Netflix Orders Black Mirror Season 7, With A Sequel To One Of Its Best Episodes

TV's most shocking, confounding, and oftentimes divisive show is coming back for more with its highly-anticipated seventh season ... but, as befits this franchise, there's an additional twist. There's nothing this particular fanbase loves more than to debate the absolute best and worst episodes of the anthology series. "San Junipero" and "Bandersnatch" are commonly cited near the top of most lists (the latter of which is technically billed as an interactive film, to be fair), but the acclaimed "USS Callister" might very well be in a league all by itself. The season 4 premiere has taken on a life of its own in the years since its debut, boasting a strong cast, a mind-bending premise, and arguably one of the best "Star Trek" homages/satires in all of sci-fi. Well, viewers can now look forward to a sequel of sorts, which will presumably bring back the original cast of the episode for yet another virtual-reality adventure.

The news was announced as part of the Next on Netflix event taking place in London, revealing that the next season of "Black Mirror" will premiere sometime in 2025 and include a total of six episodes. There have long been rumors about a potential spin-off/sequel to the "USS Callister" episode, even though many would contend the story was told to its complete and full resolution without much need for any continuation. No further details were given, but you can check out Netflix's fancy announcement video below.