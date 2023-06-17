Aaron Paul 'Begged' For Another Black Mirror Episode After His Season 4 Cameo

The summer of 2023 is the season of Aaron Paul guest appearances. The "Breaking Bad" actor will appear in an episode of the 16th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which is pretty great, and he also stars in an episode in the sixth season of "Black Mirror!" Those are about as different guest appearances as an actor could make, showing Paul's impressive range. Dealing with the gang on "Always Sunny" and dealing with the horrors of technology on "Black Mirror" can be challenging, but it seems that his "Black Mirror" role was something he had really wanted.

In the press packet for the upcoming season of "Black Mirror," an interview with Paul revealed that when he agreed to do a brief cameo as a voice in the season 4 episode "USS Callister," he also "begged" series creator Charlie Brooker to consider bringing him back for a bigger role in a later season. In season 6, he stars opposite Josh Hartnett in the episode "Beyond the Sea," and it's much meatier than playing his previous role as Gamer691. In fact, it's mostly just him and Hartnett in cramped quarters that required some crafty camera work, so there's a whole lot of focus on just Paul.