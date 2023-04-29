Rob McElhenney Teases A Breaking Bad Reunion On It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

There have been some fun cameos on "It's Always Sunny" over the years, including Guillermo del Toro, Josh Groban, Mindy Kaling, the late Tom Sizemore, and the showrunners from "Game of Thrones." As it turns out, there's been a desire for Paul to cameo for years. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread from 2013, Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, explained that they loved Paul, but there were scheduling conflicts due to his role in "Need for Speed." Well, it looks like the need for speed has passed and now he has time for some rum ham and grilled Charlies — just don't mix them!

Name a crossover that makes better sense... pic.twitter.com/WDKaQaccBf — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 28, 2023

McElhenney posted the image to both his Twitter and Instagram with the caption "Name a crossover that makes better sense," but gave no further information. It's pretty unlikely that Cranston and Paul are playing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from "Breaking Bad," so who are they playing? It looks like Charlie (Charlie Day) is wearing his limo driver uniform once more and everyone's dressed pretty sharp, so maybe they're playing versions of themselves? Or maybe Paul is playing Mac's boyfriend, who has been promised for several seasons. (Then again, McElhenney's Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has made it clear that he wants to play Mac's boyfriend ...).

The cast of "It's Always Sunny" have been leaving lots of fun little bread crumbs throughout filming, just enough to keep fans starving for more. Whatever Paul and Cranston end up doing, it's going to be great. June 7, 2023. FXX. Be there or I'll salt you like Gail the Snail.