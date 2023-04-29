Rob McElhenney Teases A Breaking Bad Reunion On It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Hey jabronis — listen up! "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is returning for season 16 this summer, and series creator and star Rob McElhenney has teased a very special crossover via social media. The gang from "Always Sunny" broke bad long ago, so it only makes sense that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad" stopped by the "It's Always Sunny" set. McElhenney posted a photo of the gang hanging out at Paddy's Pub with Cranston and Paul, who played the meth kingpins of Albuquerque on the hit AMC series and in the well-executed but unnecessary Netflix follow-up film, "El Camino." There are no details about the episode yet, and it's entirely possible that the guys only appear for one scene and McElhenney is just messing with us, but there are plenty of possibilities for this incredible crossover.
Check out the photo and some of my best theories below, and make sure to catch "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" when it premieres on FXX on June 7, 2023, and the following day on Hulu. Seriously, how are you gonna find out what's happening here without tuning in? Now that's a wild card, b****es.
The boys from ABQ meet the Philly crew
There have been some fun cameos on "It's Always Sunny" over the years, including Guillermo del Toro, Josh Groban, Mindy Kaling, the late Tom Sizemore, and the showrunners from "Game of Thrones." As it turns out, there's been a desire for Paul to cameo for years. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread from 2013, Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, explained that they loved Paul, but there were scheduling conflicts due to his role in "Need for Speed." Well, it looks like the need for speed has passed and now he has time for some rum ham and grilled Charlies — just don't mix them!
Name a crossover that makes better sense... pic.twitter.com/WDKaQaccBf
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 28, 2023
McElhenney posted the image to both his Twitter and Instagram with the caption "Name a crossover that makes better sense," but gave no further information. It's pretty unlikely that Cranston and Paul are playing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from "Breaking Bad," so who are they playing? It looks like Charlie (Charlie Day) is wearing his limo driver uniform once more and everyone's dressed pretty sharp, so maybe they're playing versions of themselves? Or maybe Paul is playing Mac's boyfriend, who has been promised for several seasons. (Then again, McElhenney's Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has made it clear that he wants to play Mac's boyfriend ...).
The cast of "It's Always Sunny" have been leaving lots of fun little bread crumbs throughout filming, just enough to keep fans starving for more. Whatever Paul and Cranston end up doing, it's going to be great. June 7, 2023. FXX. Be there or I'll salt you like Gail the Snail.