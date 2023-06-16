A Chilling Piece Of Tech From Black Mirror Season 2 Already Exists

"Black Mirror" provides a public service. In an age where unctuous, self-satisfied tech bros strut around stages extolling the virtues of their latest invention, there needs to be some balance. Thankfully, we at least have "Black Mirror" to remind us that this tech boosterism is only giving us half the story.

The sci-fi anthology series has struck a chord mostly because its little vignettes of technology gone awry don't feel all that removed from our current moment. Case in point: "Be Right Back." The inaugural episode of the show's second season explores grief and how technology might be used to help us through such a harrowing experience/make everything worse.

In what is one of the best "Black Mirror" episodes, Hayley Atwell plays Martha, whose husband Ash (Domhnall Gleeson) is killed in a car accident. Soon after, Martha's friend signs her up for a service that uses Ash's online profiles to create a virtual version of Martha's late husband, allowing her to interact with what is essentially a chat bot trained on Ash's online footprint. Martha, who finds out she's pregnant after losing her husband, eventually orders a physical replica of Ash, infused with the AI with which she's slowly formed a relationship. But as things progress, it becomes increasingly clear that this uncanny recreation is only a snapshot of who her husband really was, leading Martha to store him in her attic, allowing her daughter to only see him on weekends.

"Be Right Back" is at once moving and bleak, and remains one of the most memorable episodes of the entire series. Oh, and remember when I said how "Black Mirror" is so disturbing because it feels like the stories could happen? Well, this one kind of did.