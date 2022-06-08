Watch The Eerie Ghostbusters: Afterlife VFX Tests That Brought Egon Spengler Back To Life

It's Ghostbusters Day, and in honor of that spooky event, we have a video showing the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" VFX tests that brought the late Harold Ramis back to life for the film. It's very unsettling to watch, but worth it if you're a fan of how the cake is baked, if you know what I mean. There are spoilers ahead for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," so please keep that in mind.

In the film, present-day Dr. Egon Spengler is estranged from his daughter and her children. Still ghostbusting, he traps an entity and then dies of a heart attack in the basement of his farm. After his passing, his daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) inherit the property. Later, his ghost leads them to a better understanding of his love for his family and helps them defeat the baddies.

Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, but the effects house MPC brought him back as a ghost in the latest film. It's incredible what can be done with tech, and as long as the family is okay with it, it's fine, but it's still unsettling to me. Even more unsettling is the uncanny valley we see in the tests. It didn't translate that way in the film, as you can also see in the video.