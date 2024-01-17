Here's What The Worst Critic Reviews Said About Twilight Zone: The Movie

Few films have arrived in theaters saddled with more baggage than "Twilight Zone: The Movie." That the anthology film featuring segments from John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante, and George Miller actually arrived in the first place was something of a surprise — and for many in the entertainment industry, it wasn't a welcome one.

The production became a wholly avoidable tragedy on June 23, 1982, when a helicopter crashed on the set of Landis' segment, "Time Out," killing Vic Morrow and child actors Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen. The show does not always have to go on, but the movie was nevertheless completed and released (rather insensitively) on June 24, 1983, leading off with "Time Out" (which felt at the time like a shamefaced, let's-get-this-out-of-the-way gesture). For some, it was like watching a snuff film.

How do you not let the realization that you're watching what might be a criminal production — the National Transportation Safety Board had yet to finish their investigation, which would lead to Landis being tried and acquitted on charges of manslaughter four years later — impact your viewing experience? Can you in good conscience set this possibility aside and judge the film on its own merits?

This was the challenge before film critics in 1983, and they mostly managed to look past the tragedy in their reviews. This left them with a four-part paean (with a creepy-funny prologue starring Dan Aykroyd and Albert Brooks) to Rod Serling's classic television show crafted by two of the most successful directors of their era and two relative newcomers. Given this pedigree and its summer berth, "Twlight Zone: The Movie" was undoubtedly an event film. So where did critics land on the movie?