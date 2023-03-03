DC's The Penguin Series Casts Clancy Brown As Mob Boss Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown is a great pick for Maroni, not just because he can easily give the often calmly sinister performance required of a crime lord, but because he has a long history with DC as well. Brown has voiced Lex Luthor in several animated DC projects, including "Superman: The Animated Series." He also appeared in the CW's DC-related series "The Flash," playing a military general named Wade Eiling who ended up mind-controlled by the gorilla villain Grodd. But as the disparate DC worlds including the now-ended Arrowverse are due to collapse in on each other and be reborn under James Gunn and Peter Safran, there's no reason for Brown not to take on a new role in the DC Universe.

DCU fans shouldn't get too hung up on Clancy's place in the franchise regardless, as Pattinson's Batman may turn out to be part of the DC Elseworlds, which are projects that don't directly tie into the franchise's ongoing storyline. Variety reports that "The Penguin" will likely take place after "The Batman," continuing the story of Colin Farrell's Penguin, AKA Oswald Cobblepot. It will co-star the brilliant "Palm Springs" and "Made For Love" actress Cristin Milioti as Carmine's daughter Sofia. Additionally, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell are also set to co-star.

"The Penguin" has an eight-episode order at HBO Max, and Lauren LeFranc is showrunning and executive producing with Reeves also on board as an exec producer. The series does not have a release date as of publication.