The Penguin Finale Finally Acknowledges That Batman Still Exists

Light up the Bat-signal, because this article contains major spoilers for the season finale of "The Penguin."

Every milk carton and street corner in Gotham is probably plastered with the same message: Have you seen this (Bat)man? He's dressed all in black, has a history of beating up petty criminals, and tends to refer to himself as "Vengeance." Yet despite casting such a long shadow that lawbreakers assumed he was lurking in literally every dark alleyway, upstanding citizens of the city haven't seen Robert Pattinson's Batman since his feats of heroism that fateful day when the sea walls came crashing down and set off widespread flooding in the final act of director Matt Reeves' "The Batman." So where has our favorite masked vigilante been hiding since then, anyway?

"The Penguin" has given us another extended look at the shadiest parts of town through the eyes of Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell), causing all sorts of mischief and mayhem while working his way to the top of Gotham's underbelly, yet the actual Batman has been nowhere to be found while all this goes down right under his nose ... until now. The season finale brought a fitting end to Oz's scramble for power, concluding with the Penguin now under control of the city's surviving crime families. But as he stands at the top of the food chain and looks out at the skyline that belongs to him in everything but name, director Jennifer Getzinger and writer/showrunner Lauren LeFranc make sure to end the hour on a teasing note. The camera pans away from Oz, settles outside his new penthouse, and silently observes as the Bat-signal lights up the sky in the far-off distance.

Finally, "The Penguin" provides the acknowledgement that fans have been waiting for — Batman is, in fact, still around and has some unfinished business.