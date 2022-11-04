Barry Keoghan Has A Fresh Approach To The Joker Up His Sleeve

In an interview with the New York Times to promote "The Banshees of Inisherin," Barry Keoghan spoke about his iteration of the Joker, stating:

"It was intimidating. But if you stay true to yourself, that in itself is new. I know that sounds pretty lame, but I'm a big believer that if I'm myself, whatever I do is going to be completely fresh and unique. You build the character up before production, get familiar with their world, build a mood board, listen to the music they do, kind of dress like them, answer all the copybook questions you've written down — and then go on set and let the instincts take over."

Keoghan has been a solid performer in films like "Banshees," as well as mesmerizing audiences with his performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos film "The Lobster." The actor isn't a stranger to comic book films either, having starred in "Eternals" as Druig, an eternal with the ability to control the minds of others. If "The Batman" sequel were to have Joker as the main villain, Keoghan would be more than thrilled and ready to step up to the plate. "That would be a dream," he said. "I already have a back story that I've created in case it does happen — a totally fresh way of playing him."

Keoghan is clearly passionate about the character. While we've already had plenty of iterations of the clown prince of crime, Reeve's unique origin for the character will undoubtedly play a role in Keoghan's supposed fresh way of portraying the character. "The Batman" was an exceptional film, and whatever route Reeves decides to go, we hope that the director will put as much passion into the highly anticipated sequel.