James Gunn's DC Universe Announces The Brave And The Bold, Will Introduce A New Batman And Damian Wayne

Co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed a whole new slate of TV and film projects from DC Studios that are likely to crash social media. The event took place with a small group of press members in Burbank, California, on the Warner Bros. Studios lot on Monday, January 30, where we were told about the upcoming titles and given some updates on current ones.

The 10 series and films that were revealed include "Creature Commandos," "Booster Gold," "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," "Lanterns," "Superman: Legacy," "Swamp Thing," "The Authority," "Waller," a Wonder Woman prequel series called "Paradise Lost," and "The Brave and The Bold," which are sure to have fans buzzing. The titles are all part of (but not all of) the first of two chapters in the DC Studios' eight to 10-year plan. The first chapter is called "Gods and Monsters."

Chapter 1 will, according to Safran, tell "cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimize audience confusion and maximize audience engagement across platforms."

"The Brave and the Bold" will be a live-action film that features the comic book character of Damian Wayne, the son of Batman. Before you start speculating on the ages of our current caped crusaders, this version of Batman will not be played by the Snyderverse's Ben Affleck or "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson. The film will introduce DC Studios' new version of Batman. For the record, "The Batman 2" is still happening, but it's totally separate. Affleck may not be putting on the cape again for this film, but rest assured that he will likely remain in the DCU, as Gunn and Safran revealed that they're in talks with him to direct a project (though not this one).