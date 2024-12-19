Creature Commandos Reveals A Shocking Potential Future For James Gunn's Justice League

Spoilers for "Creature Commandos" follow.

The main villain of "Creature Commandos" has thus far appeared to be the Amazon witch Circe (Anya Chalotra) and her incel army, the Sons of Themyscira. (An island of only women? That's reverse sexism!) Circe's Sons have invaded the Eastern European nation of Pokolistan and want to kill Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), a U.S. ally. So, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sent in the eclectic line-up that is the Creature Commandos to protect the Princess.

At the end of episode 3 — "Cheers to the Tin Man" — the Commandos defeat Circe, but after Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) burns her, she drops a bombshell: she's trying to save the world. With the Commandos back in the U.S. in this week's episode ("Chasing Squirrels"), Waller interrogates Circe.

You see, Circe is a clairvoyant and she's foreseen that Princess Rostovic wants to conquer the world. If unchecked, she'll start World War 3 and turn Earth into a smoking ruin. Since "even the Devil doesn't want to see the world die," Circe was only trying to kill the Princess to prevent that apocalypse. Waller and Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) are unconvinced, so Circe shares her vision with Waller.

In Circe's future sight, Rostovic (now with a scar on her face) is dressed in the same mecha-knight armor as her royal guards. She leads them on a reign of terror: bombing cities, slaughtering innocents by the thousands, and recruiting super-villains like Gorilla Grodd. The vision ends with Rostovic sitting in the White House, doing the Gendo Ikari pose. Then the camera does a 180 spin and we see what Rustovic is looking at: the world's superheroes, all dead.

Superman is crucified, Batman and Wonder Woman skewered on spikes, and Peacemaker lies dead on the ground. Other superheroes skewered behind the Trinity include Peacemaker's pal Vigilante (next to Batman), Hawkgirl, and Supergirl (the latter two behind Wonder Woman.)

There are several other dead superheroes on the spikes as well. Since they're seen from a distance and the scene is set against a glaring sunset, though, it's harder to make positive identifications. What is clear by now, though, is that James Gunn's DC Universe will be a world that already has lots of superheroes.