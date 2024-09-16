Stephen Amell Isn't Holding Back About Peacemaker's Green Arrow Jokes

"Peacemaker" was a breath of fresh air to the DC Expanded Universe when it debuted, a fun, funny, and heartfelt superhero show that was both intimate and had high stakes. It was also a show with hilarious references to the rest of the DC world, like jokes about Aquaman and Green Arrow. In the season one finale, Peacemaker says that the hero of Star City "goes to brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight sparkling with a four-inch wide butthole drilled into the costume." It was funny in the context of that show, but one person who did not enjoy the joke was "Arrow" star Stephen Amell.

Speaking on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Amell was candid about his opinions on "Peacemaker" and the show's joke about Green Arrow. "That was a little unnecessary. I didn't f***ing appreciate that at all," the actor said. "Between the movies and 'Peacemaker' a little bit ... our show was kind of treated like s**t. I get it, we're on the CW, I get it, it's TV. But I also get the fact that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don't think about the Snyder Cut — they think about the Arrowverse. We got crapped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I'm not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, 'F*** those guys,' like seriously."

Though the joke is clearly about the DC character Green Arrow — who, because of his lack of powers and silly costume, is definitely not above being joked about — Amell is known for going to "My Little Pony" conventions with his daughter and occasionally posts fan art on his Instagram of the cartoon. So maybe it felt a little too personal.