Stephen Amell Isn't Holding Back About Peacemaker's Green Arrow Jokes
"Peacemaker" was a breath of fresh air to the DC Expanded Universe when it debuted, a fun, funny, and heartfelt superhero show that was both intimate and had high stakes. It was also a show with hilarious references to the rest of the DC world, like jokes about Aquaman and Green Arrow. In the season one finale, Peacemaker says that the hero of Star City "goes to brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight sparkling with a four-inch wide butthole drilled into the costume." It was funny in the context of that show, but one person who did not enjoy the joke was "Arrow" star Stephen Amell.
Speaking on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Amell was candid about his opinions on "Peacemaker" and the show's joke about Green Arrow. "That was a little unnecessary. I didn't f***ing appreciate that at all," the actor said. "Between the movies and 'Peacemaker' a little bit ... our show was kind of treated like s**t. I get it, we're on the CW, I get it, it's TV. But I also get the fact that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don't think about the Snyder Cut — they think about the Arrowverse. We got crapped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I'm not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, 'F*** those guys,' like seriously."
Though the joke is clearly about the DC character Green Arrow — who, because of his lack of powers and silly costume, is definitely not above being joked about — Amell is known for going to "My Little Pony" conventions with his daughter and occasionally posts fan art on his Instagram of the cartoon. So maybe it felt a little too personal.
Arrow was an important part of TV history
Now, "Arrow" was never the most consistent show on TV, and it definitely had many ups and downs, but it was an important show for the history of TV and the superhero genre's expansion in pop culture. "Arrow" started its own cinematic universe, one that became big enough to rival its big screen counterpart, with dozens of heroes with their own interconnected stories and big crossovers.
Indeed, "Arrow" feels very much like a time capsule, one that marks the transition period between superhero movies and TV shows still being influenced by the more grounded take of Christopher Nolan's "Batman" movies, not to mention eventually veering into the growing trend of superhero movies becoming more fantastical like the comic books that inspired them. For much of its run, "Arrow" felt very much like a Batman knock-off, with The CW even being afraid of having Oliver Queen sport his signature goatee, but it slowly but surely introduced more and more fantastical comic book-y concepts and ideas. Toward the end we got superpowers, resurrections, time travel, and even a full-blown "Crisis on Infinite Earths" adaptation.
Green Arrow may not be as cool as, say, Batman or Superman, but the Arrowverse was more than worthy of its public's respect, and it should be remembered as an important part of TV history.