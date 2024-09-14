The Correct Order To Watch The Arrowverse Shows (Including The Crossover Events)

The Arrowverse was truly an astounding piece of television storytelling, a daring experiment that set the standard for how to do interconnected universes on TV, and for how to bring DC heroes to the small screen in live-action. This vital part of TV history came about as superheroes were dominating the big screen and departed just as superhero media ceased to be a surefire bet.

Even today, the Arrowverse remains something special, a universe filled with shows of different tones and approaches. Before the Netflix Marvel series tried to distinguish one another with different color filters, the Arrowverse got started with the "Batman Begins"-esque "Arrow" — a show with many ups and downs, but an unquestionable legacy. After that came the silly and soapy superhero saga that is "The Flash" (which explored the multiverse years before the concept came to dominate the superhero genre), the progressive and idealistic "Supergirl," the noir-inspired "Batwoman," the zany and weird yet thoughtful and heartwarming "Legends of Tomorrow," and many other shows.

Before the DC Universe combines live-action and animation in the same continuity (which even Marvel hasn't fully attempted yet), the Arrowverse gave us characters that jumped from live-action to animation and back again. It also brought over characters from entirely different networks and made them staples of its own multiverse, like Matt Ryan's John Constantine. Then there were the crossover events, which gave audiences some truly spectacular moments — particularly "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which brought together several eras of superhero stories and dozens of well-considered cameos much more effectively than either the live-action 2023 "Flash" movie or DC Animation's three-part "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" adaptation.

That's a whole lot of media for newcomers to navigate ... which is where we come in.