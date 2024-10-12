One Wonder Woman Star Isn't Happy About James Gunn's DC Universe Reboot

Connie Nielsen is about to return as Roman Princess Lucilla in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II." One of the only cast and character carryovers from the original "Gladiator," Nielsen/Lucilla looks like she'll play the same supporting role to her son Lucius (Paul Mescal) as she did to Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the first.

Less than two months out from the "Gladiator II" premiere, Nielsen is on the press tour — and opening up about some of her other work. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Nielsen said it's "a pity" that Warner Bros isn't going ahead with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3."

In the 2017 "Wonder Woman," Nielsen played Hippolyta, queen of Themyscira and mother to Diana (Gal Gadot). She then reprised her role twice: in both cuts of "Justice League," Hippolyta and her Amazons fight the villainous New God Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), and then the 2020 sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" cold opens with a flashback to Diana's childhood on the Amazons' Paradise Island.

"Wonder Woman 1984" underwhelmed; for some, it completely undercuts the goodwill of the first one. /Film was pretty positive at the time, though. Nielsen was also among the sequel's defenders too, claiming its COVID-19 necessitated pushbacks (and ultimate premiere on HBO Max) got it undeserved "scrutiny."

Nielsen's comments to Den of Geek about the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3" are below: