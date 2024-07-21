Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 Recasts The Same Character Twice

Ridley Scott isn't exactly a stickler for historical accuracy. Though the director is known for overseeing a fair few historical epics, from the original "Gladiator" to "Napoleon," the famously crotchety filmmaker also doesn't shackle himself to the real-life historical record. With "Napoleon," for instance, Scott decided researching the titular emperor's life in books was entirely unnecessary. Unsurprisingly, then, the Joaquin Phoenix-led epic contained a few striking moments that, in reality, sort of happened but didn't.

This is nothing new for Scott. Back in 2000, "Gladiator" debuted with Russell Crowe in the lead role of Maximus. But while Scott hired several historical advisors to ensure much of the film was as true to history as possible, Maximus himself was not a real-life person. Rather, he was a conglomeration of various historical figures. So, while he has an obvious respect for history, Ridley Scott is clearly a director first and foremost, which means he does what's best for his films and that's the end of it. As the director put it in one of my personal favorite examples of Scott straight-shooting, "I don't like discussion. I know exactly what I want [...] that's the director's job."

With that in mind, it's interesting to note that not only does Scott's complete belief in his personal vision often lead him to take some creative liberties with the historical record, it also extends to him taking some creative liberties with his own filmography, as demonstrated by the fact that "Gladiator 2" recast the same character twice.