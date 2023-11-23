Why Director Ridley Scott Didn't Rely On Books To Research Napoleon's Story

Director Ridley Scott has unleashed his latest movie on the world in the form of "Napoleon." It stars Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker," "Gladiator") as Napoleon Bonaparte, the famed French military leader who led the country to glory in the late 1700s and early 1800s before his exile and, ultimately, death. Scott has made it pretty clear that he wasn't overly concerned when it came to getting all of the historical details correct in the film. As a result, he didn't concern himself with reading a bunch of books about the man before making this sweeping historical epic/biopic.

Scott recently spoke with Deadline about "Napoleon," which is now in theaters before eventually making its way to Apple TV+. During the conversation, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind "Alien" and "Gladiator" was asked what books he read about the French figure to prepare for the film. The short answer? He didn't. Instead, he was more interested in pictures. Here's what he had to say about it:

"There are 400 books on Napoleon. People say, which book do you read? I said, are you kidding? I as a child looked at pictures. When you look at [Jacques-Louis] David, some of the paintings done of Napoleon at the time. David was like taking a plate photograph nine feet tall of Napoleon and Josephine as they were ordained, you look at that in the cathedral, you see the audience and you can get a history lesson from the painting, right there."

That is, admittedly, an interesting approach. Do those paintings tell enough words to truly capture an accurate depiction of the man? Is Scott even concerned about being entirely accurate? Some details are always going to be omitted, such as Napoleon's battle with hemorrhoids, but the lines between truth and fiction can get blurry.