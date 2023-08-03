Ridley Scott Cut Napoleon's Bloody Battle With Hemorrhoids: 'Too Distracting'

Napoleon Bonaparte fanatics, I have some very bad news for you. And for you non-fanatics, I've got some delicate explaining to do.

As you hopefully learned in school, Napoleon was one of the greatest military strategists in world history. He scored decisive victories against the massive Russian and Austrian militaries at Austerlitz in 1805, and served as Emperor of the French twice for a combined 11 years. His brilliance has been analyzed in countless books and dramatized in many movies (from Sergei Bondarchuk's masterful "War and Peace" to Stephen Herek's equally masterful "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure").

He was a fascinating man, and, ultimately, hubristic. He suffered a severe setback when he invaded Russia in 1812 (returning to France with 6,000 men after leaving with 450,000), and famously endured his final comeuppance at Waterloo, which resulted in the British exiling him to the island of Saint Helena where he died at the age of 51.

His life will once again be explored on the big screen in Ridley Scott's forthcoming "Napoleon," which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the enigmatic general. For a biopic that purports to depict Napoleon's rise and fall, Scott's film runs a surprisingly brisk 158 minutes. Scott is, of course, famous for truncated theatrical releases (most notably "Kingdom of Heaven," which hit multiplexes missing an hour of essential narrative in 2005), but he's also more than earned the benefit of the doubt over his remarkable 46-year career.

Still, details about what's not in the movie are beginning to trickle out. And when I say "trickle," I mean ... well, if you're at all squeamish when it comes to rectal maladies, you might want to click your way out of this article.