One Of The Most Striking Moments In Napoleon Kind Of Happened, But Not Really

Sir Ridley Scott is back with another historical epic with a big sense of humor in "Napoleon," a movie that looks at a great man doing important things while also showing him to be a bit of a giant baby — see also the hilarious Ben Affleck in "The Last Duel" or Jared Leto's incredible transformation as Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci."

Also in Ridley Scott fashion, "Napoleon" is full of epic action and historical inaccuracies. From a scene where Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon literally shoots the Great Pyramid of Giza, to an incredible moment where the Napoleonic army wins a battle by drowning the enemy under an icy lake. That latter scene is a recreation of The Battle of Austerlitz, which the film depicts as having Napoleon luring the enemy Austrian and Russian armies onto an icy lake. Then, he orders the lake bombarded, trapping and drowning hundreds if not thousands.

It is a fantastic scene — the kind of epic, large-scale cinematic battle we don't really get anymore, especially for non-WWII-era films. The scene shows Napoleon's tactical genius in an almost comical way. It's one thing to just destroy your enemy. It's another to shoot the ice under your enemy's feet and make them drown and freeze to death like this was an anime like "Code Geass" — or more accurately, "Legend of the Galactic Heroes," an anime that actually references Napoleon and his tactics.

Sadly, reality was not as exciting as the fiction in this instance. Napoleon did win the battle in a smart and decisive way that continues to be studied today. However, it was more complex, a bit more reliant on luck, and far less cinematic.