Napoleon Review: Ridley Scott's Historical Epic Only Scratches The Surface

Ridley Scott recently went on record to reveal that he has a 4-hour cut of his new historical epic, "Napoleon," and I almost wish he had kept this info a secret for a little while. Because as I sat watching the theatrical cut of Scott's film about the infamous general and emperor, I kept thinking, "This is okay, but I bet that 4-hour cut is better." Alas, I can only work with what I've been given, and what I (and everyone else) have been given is a truncated experience. Even at 157 minutes, Scott's latest feels like it only scratches the surface. It's a CliffsNotes tour through the life of Napoleon Bonaparte.

And who was Napoleon Bonaparte? The film, in its current form, doesn't seem to really know. The legendary figure is played by Joaquin Phoenix, and while Phoenix is one of our finest actors, he can't quite crack the enigma that is Napoleon. Phoenix plays him as a stiff, almost childish oaf; a mama's boy, and a horny goon who is prone to outbursts and food fights. There's humor there for sure, and David Scarpa's script is often intentionally funny in how it portrays the character. But he remains elusive. We never really know what makes him tick. Hell, we never really learn why he was so powerful. In the film's telling, it's almost as if Napoleon stumbles through greatness. We know he's supposed to be great because everyone keeps saying he is, but the material never quite breaks through to give us a sense of how this man amassed such power. To go by the film it just ... sorta happened.