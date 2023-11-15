Napoleon Review: Ridley Scott's Historical Epic Only Scratches The Surface
Ridley Scott recently went on record to reveal that he has a 4-hour cut of his new historical epic, "Napoleon," and I almost wish he had kept this info a secret for a little while. Because as I sat watching the theatrical cut of Scott's film about the infamous general and emperor, I kept thinking, "This is okay, but I bet that 4-hour cut is better." Alas, I can only work with what I've been given, and what I (and everyone else) have been given is a truncated experience. Even at 157 minutes, Scott's latest feels like it only scratches the surface. It's a CliffsNotes tour through the life of Napoleon Bonaparte.
And who was Napoleon Bonaparte? The film, in its current form, doesn't seem to really know. The legendary figure is played by Joaquin Phoenix, and while Phoenix is one of our finest actors, he can't quite crack the enigma that is Napoleon. Phoenix plays him as a stiff, almost childish oaf; a mama's boy, and a horny goon who is prone to outbursts and food fights. There's humor there for sure, and David Scarpa's script is often intentionally funny in how it portrays the character. But he remains elusive. We never really know what makes him tick. Hell, we never really learn why he was so powerful. In the film's telling, it's almost as if Napoleon stumbles through greatness. We know he's supposed to be great because everyone keeps saying he is, but the material never quite breaks through to give us a sense of how this man amassed such power. To go by the film it just ... sorta happened.
Vanessa Kirby delivers a strong performance
"Napoleon" begins in the midst of the French Revolution, with a then-Captain Napoleon witnessing the execution of Marie Antoinette. It's bloody and gruesome, and fear grips the country as the guillotine becomes ever-present. In the midst of all this, Napoleon takes command and leads troops into battle — a battle he easily wins. This catapults him from captain to general, and before we know it, he'll be crowned emperor, too. How? I just saw the movie, and I honestly couldn't tell you how it all went down. Because everything feels rushed. One thing you can say about "Napoleon" — it's not slow. The film moves at near breakneck speed, seemingly sprinting through Napoleon's ascendency. At one point, a character matter-of-factly states that 15 years have gone by, and I almost did a double-take. Really? It sure didn't feel that way.
In the midst of Napoleon's military campaigns and battles — which Scott stages masterfully — is the story of his romance with Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. Kirby fares better than Phoenix here, perhaps because her role is freer and not burdened by carrying the entire film. Kirby portrays Joséphine as playful and commanding, and the turbulent romance between the lovers is the film's highlight. At one point, Napoleon learns that Joséphine has taken a lover and straight-up abandons his troops to go home and confront her. She's repentant, begging forgiveness. And then a curious thing happens — after the film cuts away from her apology, it then finds her in command, making Napoleon admit that he's nothing without her. It's the balance of this relationship that's truly fascinating, and I only wish the film had more of it.
Bring on that director's cut
What "Napoleon" lacks in narrative it makes up for with style. Scott, ever the artist, knows exactly how to stage the film's huge, sprawling moments. Working with cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, the filmmaker is able to make nearly every frame of the film look like a classical painting, the type you'd see hanging large in an ornate frame in some quiet, cavernous museum. The battles and wide-open vistas are breathtaking and frequently overwhelming. A skirmish on a frozen, icy lake is a showstopper moment, particularly when cannon fire sends men beneath the ice, the cold blue water instantly turning red with blood.
But still, the feeling persists that something is missing here. That Scott and company are merely lightly touching on things that require deeper exploration. Which brings me back again to that 4-hour director's cut. Scott's director's cuts have become almost legendary — his alternate cut of "Kingdom of Heaven" is an almost completely different — and far superior — version than what was released in theaters. Will "Napoleon" be the same? We'll find out soon enough. For now, though, we can only watch what's being officially released, and wonder what could have been.
/Film Rating: 6 out of 10