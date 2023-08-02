Wonder Woman 3 Being Developed By Gal Gadot And James Gunn

Did you think that there weren't going to be any more twists and turns in the saga of Warner Bros.' DC Universe? Think again! The entire slate of DC movies under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran has gone through some major shifts since they took over, resulting in Henry Cavill's recasting as Superman and an uncertain future for the remaining holdovers from Zack Snyder's run on the franchise. But perhaps one of the most recognizable stars from the previous regime, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, might have just received a second wind.

We previously reported late last year that a third "Wonder Woman" film was no longer moving forward, suggesting the likelihood of either another recasting or a complete reboot for Diana Prince. In any case, it seemed clear that neither Gadot nor director Patty Jenkins would be involved any longer after such a messy exit, marking an unceremonious end to their time on the DC franchise after the mixed reception of "Wonder Woman 1984." But while it's still unclear if Jenkins remains on the outs, it now seems as if Gadot hasn't quite walked away from the role just yet. According to ComicBook.com, Gadot herself revealed in an interview (conducted before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike) that the plan is for her to develop "Wonder Woman 3" with Gunn and Safran. Here's how she put it:

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together."

Well, that seems pretty definitive! It's hard to imagine an actor of her stature accidentally spilling the beans in an interview if she hadn't received the all-clear from Gunn himself, but this leads to more questions than answers.