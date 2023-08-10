No, Wonder Woman 3 Isn't Happening, Despite Gal Gadot's Claims Otherwise
Despite reports to the contrary, it looks like "Wonder Woman 3" won't be happening. "Wonder Woman 3" was announced as no longer moving forward back in December of 2022, but prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gal Gadot had been making the press rounds for "Heart of Stone" and suggesting that a third film in the franchise that she has anchored within the DC Universe is on the way, even saying that it will be developed alongside new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Now, a new report seemingly debunks what Gadot has been saying as of late.
According to Variety, "Wonder Woman 3" is not part of what Gunn and Safran have planned. The duo, who took over as heads of DC Studios earlier this year, are planning to reboot the DC Universe beginning in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy." This new information clashes pretty aggressively with what Gadot has been saying in the press. Not only did Gadot say that the sequel was going to be developed in an interview with ComicBook.com when she said, "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together," but more recently, she reiterated that information to Flaunt as well, saying the following:
"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."
Time has told us this was not correct, it turns out. Variety cited sources in the report stating that "nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding 'Wonder Woman 3,' nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe."
DC is hitting the big red reset button
Ever since Gunn and Safran's first slate of projects in the new DCU was announced earlier this year, it's become increasingly clear that Warner Bros. is going to pretty much reboot the franchise entirely. While that hasn't been said explicitly, what happened with "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash" at the box office this year made it evident that the former DCEU, aka Snyderverse, just isn't working anymore. Unfortunately, Gadot is inherently tied to that universe, having debuted in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."
It's already been announced that we'll have a new Superman in the form of David Corenswet, and there will be a new Batman in director Andy Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold." Would it truly make sense to keep the same Wonder Woman in this new universe? Probably not. But Gunn and Safran are going to dive into that corner of the DCU with a TV series titled "Paradise Lost" that will take place earlier in Themyscira's history.
Another thing to consider is that "Wonder Woman 1984" was met with largely poor reviews when it hit theaters in late 2020. It also made just $166 million worldwide at the box office, but much of that had to do with the pandemic and the day-and-date HBO Max release. Still, the numbers don't currently indicate that Gadot's return is the best path forward for DC. All due respect to Gadot and those who love her in the role, but the powers that be clearly feel it's time to move on.
However, things could always change. I'm sure we'll get a James Gunn tweet confirmation soon enough.