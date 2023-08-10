No, Wonder Woman 3 Isn't Happening, Despite Gal Gadot's Claims Otherwise

Despite reports to the contrary, it looks like "Wonder Woman 3" won't be happening. "Wonder Woman 3" was announced as no longer moving forward back in December of 2022, but prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gal Gadot had been making the press rounds for "Heart of Stone" and suggesting that a third film in the franchise that she has anchored within the DC Universe is on the way, even saying that it will be developed alongside new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Now, a new report seemingly debunks what Gadot has been saying as of late.

According to Variety, "Wonder Woman 3" is not part of what Gunn and Safran have planned. The duo, who took over as heads of DC Studios earlier this year, are planning to reboot the DC Universe beginning in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy." This new information clashes pretty aggressively with what Gadot has been saying in the press. Not only did Gadot say that the sequel was going to be developed in an interview with ComicBook.com when she said, "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together," but more recently, she reiterated that information to Flaunt as well, saying the following:

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

Time has told us this was not correct, it turns out. Variety cited sources in the report stating that "nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding 'Wonder Woman 3,' nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe."