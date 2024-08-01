One Batman: Caped Crusader Villain Is Based On A Legendary Horror Actor

This article contains spoilers for "Batman: Caped Crusader."

"Batman: Caped Crusader" promised to reinvent some of Batman's biggest villains and the 10-episode first season delivered. The Penguin is reimagined as a woman (Oswalda Cobblepot) while Harvey Dent actually becomes a better man once he's turned into Two-Face. With Clayface, the show instead goes back to his roots — but with the way the character has evolved, his original self seems unfamiliar.

Clayface is the villain of "Caped Crusader" episode 2, "... And Be A Villain" (written by prolific comic writer Greg Rucka). He is a British actor named Basil Karlo (Dan Donohue), one who has the talent but not the looks to be a leading man. Thus, he's stuck playing monsters and heels in B-horror movies. When murders and disappearances pile up around the set, Batman and Detective Renee Montoya investigate.

It turns out Karlo was funding an experimental treatment to make his face moldable like clay. His co-star, Yvonne Frances, told him he could win big parts if he were handsome. Karlo took this to mean she was interested in him, so once the treatment worked, he approached her and was spurned. Karlo snapped and began acting as Clayface, dressing and murdering like a villain right out of his movies. (To throw Batman off his scent, Karlo fakes his death by using the serum to give a dead man his own withered face.) Rucka, a noted feminist, uses Karlo to indict the entitlement of men believing that women must play the parts they cast in their heads.

Karlo's name, horror movie resume, and features are obvious references to a real actor with B.K. initials: Boris Karloff, the actor most famous for playing Frankenstein's Monster in Universal Horror films. ("Caped Crusader" is set in the 1940s, the Golden Age of the studio system in Hollywood and, evidently, Gotham City.) Unlike Karloff, Karlo is a monster offscreen too.