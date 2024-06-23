The 10 Best Sherlock Holmes Actors, Ranked

Edgar Allan Poe's C. Auguste Dupin in 1841's "The Murders in the Rue Morgue" is the first fictional detective to appear in literature, but Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes is hands down the most well-known detective in all of pop culture.

Identifying himself as a "consulting" detective, Sherlock Holmes is intelligent beyond all reason, analytical to a fault, and emotionally distant due to his obsessions with logic. But when he's hot on the case in an investigation, his flair for the dramatics kicks in and he lives to show off his findings. Not because he wants to be the center of attention, but because he must let everyone know just how brilliant he is for cracking the case. He's also a morally questionable individual, who has no problems lying to law enforcement or committing petty crimes of his own if it means getting one step closer to solving the mystery.

There have been a truly insane number of Sherlock adaptations made over the last 100+ years, with /Film even ranking 70 different adaptations (Part One | Part Two). But what about the best actors to have played the character? Nearly 350 actors have taken on the role of the great detective dating back to the days of silent film, but we've narrowed that list down to 10 of the very best across film and television history.