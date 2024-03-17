The Weird Lawsuit Over Netflix's Enola Holmes, Explained

More and more pop culture figures are slipping into the public domain, allowing anyone to reinterpret beloved characters. In 2022, Winnie-The-Pooh entered the public domain, and our cherished childhood friend was made into a vicious slasher villain at the center of a humorless bloodbath of a film, "Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey." Meanwhile, Disney has so far managed to successfully prevent Mickey Mouse from entering the public domain despite the copyright partially expiring, while Superman and other iconic superheroes move closer and closer to becoming public IP.

In the case of another prominent pop culture figure, Sherlock Holmes, many of the stories featuring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective entered the public domain some time ago. Copyright typically lasts for the duration of an author's life plus 70 years, 120 years from the date of their creation, or 95 years from their publication date — whichever comes soonest. Doyle passed away in 1930, and a lot of his Sherlock Holmes novels entered the public domain in the 20th Century, beginning in 1981 when 1887's "A Study in Scarlett" made the transition. So, by the time author Nancy Springer published her first "Enola Holmes" novel in 2006 — a novel based on the world established by Doyle — she was mostly in the clear.

In 2020, Netflix's first adaptation of a Springer book, "Enola Holmes" arrived, welcoming girls into the detective club and becoming a big enough hit for the streamer to green-light a sequel. When "Enola Holmes 2" debuted in 2022, it proved to be an even more charming mystery outing, firmly cementing these films as a solid new franchise for Netflix. All in all, then, a pretty nice little success story for the biggest streamer in the game. Or at least it would have been if it wasn't for that pesky copyright law.