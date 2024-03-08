Forget Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown Is A Movie Star

As the star of Netflix's most lucrative series, it makes total sense that the company would want to continue putting MBB in more of its original releases. Netflix can serve as the "hub" of her projects, and therefore keep more subscriber eyes on their platform. In her first leading feature role, MBB became the titular "Enola Holmes," the teenage sister of the already famous detective Sherlock Holmes. "This is Enola's story, and Brown nails the character, and the story is overall better off for the focus," as we noted in our review of "Enola Holmes 2."

MBB was drawn to the project as a huge fan of the books the film is based on and also served as a producer. It was her idea to have Enola Holmes break the fourth wall and the actor frequently engaged in improvisation during filming. "Sometimes we kept it and sometimes we didn't. But ultimately it was very fun to be able to kind of bounce those ideas off of Harry [Bradbeer, the director] and he was so open and accepting of it," MBB told us during an interview for "Enola Holmes 2."

Her latest performance comes in "Damsel," a subverted fantasy story about a would-be princess who must fight for her life when she's sacrificed to a dragon by a wealthy royal family. MBB spends the majority of "Damsel" either acting alone or opposite a CGI dragon, but stays consistently captivating throughout. The film would not work without someone of MBB's caliber at the center, and she excels beyond the bar set for her by co-stars Robin Wright and Angela Bassett. MBB also has "The Electric State" coming in the near future from the Russo Brothers (another Netflix release), but if every studio in the biz isn't desperately trying to court MBB to star in their theatrical slates post-"Stranger Things," something is seriously wrong.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" are currently streaming on Max. "Damsel" and the "Enola Holmes" movies are available to stream on Netflix.