Damsel Review: Millie Bobby Brown Saves Herself And This Predictable Albeit Enjoyable Fantasy Adventure

The damsel in distress narrative device is a foundational storytelling element for the majority of people. Fairytales tell of princesses in peril and video games hide princesses in another castle. These women are treated as prizes to be won, a congratulatory gift to the men who saved these supposedly weak and helpless ladies who would have certainly perished without a man's intervention. Damsel in distress tropes date back to the ancient Greeks but the misogynistic belief that women are fragile creatures who need men to protect them is unfortunately still an intrinsically held value system for a shocking number of people. It's the grandmother of tropes like "fridging" as seen in media and literature, or more insidiously, "missing white woman syndrome" in real-life situations of women in harm's way.

Fortunately, plenty of alternative damsel characters exist to switch up the narrative. Megara in Disney's "Hercules" flipped the typical animated princess role for a generation of young girls by saying, "I'm a Damsel. I'm in distress. I can handle this. Have a nice day!" The following year, Drew Barrymore starred in the subverted Cinderella story "Ever After," playing a princess who doesn't rely on a prince to change her life. Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daphne in the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie famously kicks a baddie into a check-mate position before asking, "Now who's the damsel in distress?" as a power move, and completely changed the trajectory of her character in future adaptations.

And now, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins the ranks in "Damsel," the new Netflix fantasy adventure film where Millie Bobby Brown's Elodie is thrust into the fight for her life when a wealthy royal family attempts to sacrifice her to a fire-breathing dragon. While the story is a bit predictable as all fairytales are known to be, Brown is such a captivating lead that you can't wait to watch her survive.