Stephen King Saw The Black Phone And Called It 'Stand By Me In Hell'

"The Black Phone" might be the darkest crowd-pleaser set to hit theaters this summer. The movie's harrowing plot follows a kidnapped boy named Finney (Mason Thames) as he attempts to break free from the clutches of a creepy captor named The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) with the help of the ghosts of the killer's past victims. It's a pitch-black premise, yet the movie — which is based on a story by Joe Hill — also has moments of triumph, and follows classic coming-of-age beats.

It's no wonder, then, that ahead of its release, "The Black Phone" is garnering comparisons to one of the most beloved adolescent stories out there. In an interview with director Scott Derrickson, /Film's Jacob Hall asked the filmmaker about the common ground the film shares with coming-of-age movies. Derrickson revealed that Stephen King, father of "The Black Phone" author Hill and modern master of horror, came up with an apt comparison for the tonally complex story.

"I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad," Derrickson told /Film, "And Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, "It's 'Stand By Me' in hell," which I thought was great." Derrickson says that the succinct King quote should be on the movie's poster, and credits the story's realistic depiction of trauma as part of what makes it resonate as a cross-genre story.