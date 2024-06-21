Batman: Caped Crusader Is Going To Twist One Of The Dark Knight's Best Villains

Batman villains tend to fall into two categories; the gleefully irredeemable ones (Joker, Scarecrow, etc.) and the tragic ones (Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, etc.). Two-Face falls, naturally, on both ends of this spectrum because he's two minds in one.

He was once crusading Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent, one of the few honest officials in a den of corruption. Until, while prosecuting a case, he got acid thrown in his face, leaving half of it horribly scarred. Now he is Two-Face, a villain split between good and evil and fixated on games of chance (hence his habit of flipping a coin). Since Harvey Dent (personified in Two-Face's unscarred half) still lives, Batman often tries to pull him back to the light, never quite succeeding.

At least, that's how it usually is. The upcoming series "Batman: Caped Crusader" will be taking a different approach to Two-Face.

Vanity Fair recently published a deep-dive into the soon-arriving Prime Video cartoon, revealing much of the cast (Hamish Linklater of "Midnight Mass" is voicing Batman himself) and story details. Creator Bruce Timm, most famous for co-creating 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series," spoke of how "Caped Crusader" will portray Harvey as a corrupt district attorney who is an adversary for Batman even before he becomes a super-villain. "And then when he gets his face disfigured, for the first time in his life he actually feels empathy for other people," Timm explained. In this version, Two-Face's scarred side will represent his good side a la the two-faced Prince Zuko from "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Harvey Dent will be portrayed by Diedrich Bader, who's previously voiced Batman several times before ("Batman: The Brave and the Bold" and "Harley Quinn"). Don't worry, for Bader can easily play smarmy a-holes too (see his role as political strategist Bill Ericsson on "Veep").