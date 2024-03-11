Exploring Avatar: The Last Airbender's Zuko: His Scars Explained

In "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Fire Nation Prince Zuko's most distinguishing feature is the red burn scar on the left side of his face, given to him by his father, Fire Lord Ozai, after Zuko "dishonored" their family. Zukos' growth over the series manifests in acceptance of the scar. As he says in the season 2 finale ("The Crossroads of Destiny"), "I used to think this scar marked me. The mark of the banished prince cursed to chase the Avatar forever. But lately ... I've realized that I'm free to determine my own destiny, even if I'll never be free of my mark."

The scar isn't just there to remind Zuko of his pain or scare the young audience. There's some obvious symbolism too; Zuko literally has a good side and a bad side. It's like Two-Face from Batman (whether played by Tommy Lee Jones or Aaron Eckhart), where a bifurcated face reflects a split soul.

In the season 2 episode "The Earth King," Zuko has a nightmare where he, as an unscarred Fire Lord, meets the two warring parts of his soul as a pair of dragons, one blue and one red. When he awakes, he touches the scar to remind himself it's there and the extreme close-up conveys his pain. "Avatar" is deeper and more carefully made than the average kids' show, so pay attention to how the cinematography frames its subjects.

Then, in the season 3 episode "The Avatar and the Fire Lord," Zuko's cruel sister Azula says his brother should make sure his royal portrait captures "his good side" and the camera lingers on his scar. Which side is Zuko's good side? It's not as obvious as it seems.