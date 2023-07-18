How Game Of Thrones' Biggest Blunder Followed In Avatar: The Last Airbender's Footsteps

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Last month, film critic Guy Dolbey tweeted out a controversial take for all the world to see:

"'Avatar: The Last Airbender' was a cool cartoon for children that an entire generation of adults talks about like 'Citizen Kane.'"

Despite its 46,000 likes, the tweet invoked a lot of anger, with people calling Dolbey a joyless hater and a needless contrarian. "Not everything people love a lot is overrated," said heartbroken YouTuber Big Joel in response to the take, and he certainly has a point. "The Last Airbender" is a legitimately great show that so many people still love even fifteen years after its finale; to trash it for seemingly no reason out of the blue certainly seems a little joyless.

Still, the hype around "The Last Airbender" is admittedly a little over-the-top. It's one of the best things Nickelodeon has ever done, sure, but it's definitely not perfect. The series still gave us the occasional clunker episodes like "The Last Divide," the Aang/Katara romance was always pretty forced, and the resolution to Aang's final battle with the Fire Lord was a bit of a cop out. Once you expand the show's competition to include TV series intended for adults, it's definitely not the best show ever.

Another significant flaw in the series — one of the biggest things I'd point to in the case for why the show might be a little overrated — is the resolution of Azula's character arc in the final season. The always confident, unflappable Azula suddenly starts losing her marbles at the tail end of season 3, providing a rushed, convenient manner for Zuko to take her down in their final fight. Years later, HBO's "Game of Thrones" would make a similar stumble in its storytelling.