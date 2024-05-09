Batman: Caped Crusader Reveals First Look At Gotham's Golden Age

It's been a long time coming but we've finally got our first real look at "Batman: Caped Crusader." The upcoming animated series from "Batman: The Animated Series" co-creator Bruce Timm and producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves has encountered a few setbacks on its journey to release, but is now set to debut on August 1, 2024, on Amazon's Prime Video.

Details about "Batman: Caped Crusader" were first revealed at DC FanDome back in 2021, where we were promised a show that would tell a whole new story rather than continuing where "BTAS" left off. Timm also characterized the show as "more 'Batman: [The] Animated Series' than 'Batman: [The] Animated Series,'" revealing that "Caped Crusader" would return to the "original principles" of the '90s show but would have no limitations in terms of "adult content," "violence," and "adult themes." During its 1992 to 1995, "BTAS" had to carefully navigate the Fox censors, who famously provided a list of nine things the show couldn't do. Now, as Timm put it during his FanDome comments, "My idea is basically to say, 'Okay, it's 1990 again, but I get to do what I want to do this time.'"

However, following that promising introduction, the show encountered some issues — the main one being that "Batman: Caped Crusader" was canceled at HBO Max during the height of Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav's merciless axing of Warner shows and movies. Thankfully, though, the series found a new home at Amazon, with the company ordering two seasons of "Batman: Caped Crusader" for its Prime Video service. Now, Entertainment Weekly has spoken with Timm and character designer James Tucker, who have revealed a lot more about what to expect from "Caped Crusader" — and it looks like we'll be journeying back in time for this latest Batman adventure.