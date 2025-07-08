Superman Review: James Gunn's Charming Crowd Pleaser Is Silly In All The Right Ways
Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's "Superman," James Gunn's delightfully goofy crowd-pleaser that feels like a feature-length comic book splash page. Unapologetically silly, disarmingly earnest, and intentionally corny, Gunn's movie is entertaining, fast-paced, and, most important of all, fun. Remember fun? The last two decades or so of superhero cinema have been bogged down in a type of gritty realism that can be traced back to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Nolan's films took what was then a unique approach to superhero stories and asked: What if a costumed crime fighter like Batman existed in the real world? Nolan's concept worked — and worked so well that it heavily influenced seemingly every superhero movie that came in its wake.
And hey, there's nothing wrong with dark and gritty stuff. I like dark and gritty stuff! I was a big fan of Matt Reeves' recent thriller-influenced "The Batman" reboot. But sometimes, whenever I'm watching a modern comic book movie that takes itself too seriously I start to get a little antsy. "Would it kill them to lighten up a little?" is the prevailing thought. "Lighten up" is exactly what Gunn is doing with his "Superman," a movie that adopts a wonderfully absurd comic book logic where seemingly everything and anything is possible, reality be damned.
The Nolan Batman movies went to great pains to over-explain seemingly every element of Batman's lore and ground it in a sense of realism. Gunn's "Superman," in sharp contrast, realizes that since we're dealing with a world full of superpowered beings donning capes, the sky's the limit. Absolutely nothing that happens in this movie would likely happen in the real world — and I am 100% on board with that, because the movie sells it. At one point, some bad guys unleash a cute, tiny monster that suddenly grows into a kaiju-sized threat. There's no explanation for how this happens, and I didn't need one. I was happy enough to watch Superman fight a big monster.
Superman has some script problems but it's so fun to watch you might not care
Much has been said about how Gunn's "Superman" is meant to be the start of a whole new universe of DC movies, and how Gunn is starting fresh and trying to revive the Superman brand after Zack Snyder's grim take on the character didn't quite go over so well. Here's the thing: I don't care about any of that. When I sit down to watch a movie, the last thing I'm worried about is how it might set up a sequel, or a prequel, or a spin-off. I am interested in the movie I'm currently watching, and nothing more. So I'm not going to spend much time here talking about Easter eggs or how Gunn's movie is a stepping-stone for what comes next, because none of that matters to me. What matters is whether or not I enjoyed the film at hand, and I did, immensely.
That's not to say Gunn's script doesn't suffer from some problems. There's an over-abundance of on-the-nose dialogue where characters awkwardly proclaim their intentions and motivations, and a lot of these moments sink like a led balloon. Also, while the tone Gunn is going for here is deliberately funny (at times this feels like a full-blown comedy), some of the stabs at humor are dull (I'm looking at you, gaggle of nerdy comic-relief henchmen). But despite these issues, "Superman" soars, thanks to a game cast and a gee-whiz, aw-shucks mentality that becomes irresistibly charming. The film also hits the ground running and never lets up.
"Superman" is thankfully not another origin story, and reveals right from the jump that in the world of this film, superheroes (or "metahumans" as they're called) have existed for a long, long time. But in the last three or so years, a new hero has emerged — Superman, seemingly the most powerful metahuman ever. The world at large knows that Superman is an alien from the destroyed planet Krypton, and for the most part, public reaction to this big blue boyscout is positive. But how long will that last?
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult are all great in their respective roles
As played by David Corenswet, Superman, who disguises himself as nerdy Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, is a likable, affable sort of fellow. Corenswet has oodles of charisma here, and it's easy to buy him as a superhero. Gunn also makes the wise choice to show us that this Superman is not unbeatable. Yes, he's super strong and can do all sorts of amazing stuff, but Superman also gets his ass kicked on multiple occasions in this film. In fact, our first look at him shows him bloody and bruised — and calling for help from Krypto, an adorable super-dog who wears a cape and is fond of causing mayhem (a CGI creation, Krypto is a real highlight here, mostly because the film wisely lets him act like a real dog ... who just happens to have superpowers).
Superman's secret identity isn't so secret. Some people know who he really is, including his girlfriend/coworker, intrepid sugar-loving reporter Lois Lane, played with the perfect amount of spark by Rachel Brosnahan. Corenswet and Brosnahan have crackling chemistry together, and a scene where Lois interviews Superman is one of the film's most memorable moments thanks to how the actors bounce off each other. During that interview, Lois points out that not everyone loves Superman. For one thing, the Man of Steel recently interfered in an international geopolitical incident and got involved with a looming war between two (fictional) nations. In Superman's mind, he was justified in his actions, but as Lois not unfairly points out, no one appointed or elected Superman the guardian of the whole world — he simply took up that mantle on his own. And that doesn't sit well with some people.
It really doesn't sit well with Lex Luthor, a billionaire who is admittedly obsessed with Superman. Lex has spent a fortune trying to find a way to defeat Supes, simply because he hates the idea that this handsome, charming alien showed up one day and won over the masses. He's a full-blown hater, a smarmy, sniveling worm who is willing to sacrifice innocent lives if it means stopping Superman. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex, and Hoult is shockingly good at playing such a slimeball. We love to hate this guy, and we can't wait to see him get his comeuppance.
Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific is indeed terrific
Gunn's script races through all these details faster than a speeding bullet, to the point where I'm guessing some viewers might be bothered over how little setup there is. But I found this approach rather refreshing — Gunn seems to realize that everyone knows the basic details about Superman and his backstory and that to regurgitate a bunch of exposition all over again would be wasting precious time that could be spent showing us cool, colorful action set-pieces loaded with humor.
"Superman" surrounds Supes with a bunch of colorful, funny supporting players. In addition to Lois and Lex, there's Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, who is amusingly the object of desire of seemingly every woman in the city of Metropolis. Then there's the Justice Gang, a trio of superheroes with corporate sponsorship who sometimes assist Superman and have a mostly friendly relationship with the last son of Krypton.
The Justice Gang group features a very amusing Nathan Fillion as egotistical Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, who isn't above getting her hands dirty and literally squawks at villains as she flies towards them, and the super-smart tech genius Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi. Of the three, it's Mr. Terrific who gets the most screentime, and Gathegi is a scene-stealer who makes his character pop — I wanted even more of him. His no-nonsense approach to all the shenanigans going on in the film is a real hoot.
Superman isn't afraid to get silly and that's the movie's superpower
"Superman" never seems to slow down, rushing through its story with super-speed. Superman is beloved, and then, thanks to the machinations of Luthor, he's suddenly hated. But we know it's only a matter of time before he wins the people back on his side — no one is going to accuse Gunn's script of being original or even that clever. But it doesn't have to be, because there's such a light, funny, sweet nature at play here that I found almost impossible to resist. If there's an overarching message to Gunn's film, it's that kindness is the new punk rock, and while I'm sure countless people will roll their eyes at such a cornball notion, I bought into it — at least while watching the movie. This Superman is flawed in many ways, but he's constantly striving to do the right thing for others, and that's a trait more people should aspire to in a world where everyone seems to be suffering from main character syndrome.
We've been inundated with a barrage of superhero movies for decades now and they're all starting to blend together. They follow a standard formula mostly because studio execs think that's what people want, and they have the box office receipts to back that up. Gunn's "Superman" isn't even close to treading new ground, but it feels fresh and invigorating because the filmmaker has decided to reject the snarky, detached irony that's built into so many other superhero movies and embrace things that some folks might consider "cringe."
Yes, "Superman" is a frequently corny movie because Superman is a corny character, a Kansas farm boy alien who saves squirrels in danger and listens to lame pop music. There's nothing grim or dark here, just a real sense of entertaining silliness that left a big, stupid smile on my face. In our current media landscape, such an approach feels surprisingly bold.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"Superman" opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.