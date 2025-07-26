Two Aquaman Details Are No Longer Canon In James Gunn's DC Universe

If there's one thing fans of superhero cinema love getting in the weeds about, it's official canon. However, since comic book movies have treated the matter with varying degrees of seriousness over the years, combined with entire franchises being upended as a result of various studio shifts and sales, it can get a little confusing. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been fairly consistent over the past few decades, with only a few outliers like the Sony "Spider-Man" movies and the Fox "X-Men" films, DC Comics have been a bit more scattershot. There were the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher "Batman" movies, then the Christopher Nolan "Batman" movies, and then there was Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and a handful of offshoots. Now, however, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to do their best to give us an official DC Universe (DCU). The only problem is that there are a few loose threads linking the end of the DCEU and the beginning of the DCU.

Thankfully, Gunn has started to cut those strings and further refine the official DCU timeline. Not only has Gunn stated that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "Black Adam" aren't a part of the DCU and therefore aren't canon, but he's actually started walking back some of his own work from the HBO Max series "Peacemaker." In a clip from the latest episode of the official "Peacemaker" podcast, Gunn revealed there are two details involving Aquaman that were shared in "Peacemaker" season 1 but no longer apply to the DCU continuity. And while one of them may seem like a bit of a no-brainer, the other might be an interesting hint about what the DCU has in mind for Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the future.