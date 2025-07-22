James Gunn Confirmed That Two DC Universe Movies Aren't Canon (And It Makes Sense)

James Gunn must feel like a kid in a candy store right now, as "Superman" has been striking a chord with critics and audiences alike. Bolstered by a charming lead performance from David Corenswet, the hopecore approach to the character has proved to be the exact kind of refresh button the Man of Steel needed. /Film's Chris Evangelista praised the superhero film as a silly and charming crowd pleaser in his review. In addition to directing/writing additional projects for DC Studios, Gunn is the man who makes everything go round, acting as the production company's co-CEO with his partner Peter Safran. The newly founded DC Universe, which started with the animated show "Creature Commandos," is meant to act as a fresh start for casual and harcore comic book fans alike. But the upcoming second season of "Peacemaker" makes things a bit more complicated.

Gunn followed up his take on 2021's "The Suicide Squad" with the spin-off television series "Peacemaker" for HBO Max, in which John Cena reprises his role as the titular mercenary who finds himself truly learning what it means to work with a team. /Film's Danielle Ryan only had heaps of praise for Gunn's vulgar, violent masterpiece in her review. News that "Peacemaker" would get a second season came as a surprise considering that the first season takes place in the DC Extended Universe. Although it's not quite as shocking considering it very much fits in line with Gunn bringing his friends along to his successive projects. When you're one of the head honchos of the DCU, you can essentially do whatever you like.

Promotional material for "Peacemaker" season 2 has all but teased the violent superhero's induction into the DCU with glimpses of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. Both characters made their true cinematic universe debut in "Superman." Their inclusion, however, illustrates that the television series' next chapter will definitely be taking place in the DCU. This raises all sorts of questions about what is and isn't canon anymore considering the season one finale of "Peacemaker" features a brief encounter with the DCEU Justice League. Additionally, A.R.G.U.S. (Advanced Research Group Uniting Superhumans) agents John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) will be reprising their roles in "Peacemaker" season two.

Both characters have made appearances in non-Gunn related DCEU projects like "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," which makes things a bit murky as to what even counts anymore. When Gunn was asked if those two films were still considered important because of their involvement, he didn't exactly mince words. "They're not canon! I hate it," says Gunn. (via Den of Geek).