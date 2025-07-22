James Gunn Confirmed That Two DC Universe Movies Aren't Canon (And It Makes Sense)
James Gunn must feel like a kid in a candy store right now, as "Superman" has been striking a chord with critics and audiences alike. Bolstered by a charming lead performance from David Corenswet, the hopecore approach to the character has proved to be the exact kind of refresh button the Man of Steel needed. /Film's Chris Evangelista praised the superhero film as a silly and charming crowd pleaser in his review. In addition to directing/writing additional projects for DC Studios, Gunn is the man who makes everything go round, acting as the production company's co-CEO with his partner Peter Safran. The newly founded DC Universe, which started with the animated show "Creature Commandos," is meant to act as a fresh start for casual and harcore comic book fans alike. But the upcoming second season of "Peacemaker" makes things a bit more complicated.
Gunn followed up his take on 2021's "The Suicide Squad" with the spin-off television series "Peacemaker" for HBO Max, in which John Cena reprises his role as the titular mercenary who finds himself truly learning what it means to work with a team. /Film's Danielle Ryan only had heaps of praise for Gunn's vulgar, violent masterpiece in her review. News that "Peacemaker" would get a second season came as a surprise considering that the first season takes place in the DC Extended Universe. Although it's not quite as shocking considering it very much fits in line with Gunn bringing his friends along to his successive projects. When you're one of the head honchos of the DCU, you can essentially do whatever you like.
Promotional material for "Peacemaker" season 2 has all but teased the violent superhero's induction into the DCU with glimpses of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. Both characters made their true cinematic universe debut in "Superman." Their inclusion, however, illustrates that the television series' next chapter will definitely be taking place in the DCU. This raises all sorts of questions about what is and isn't canon anymore considering the season one finale of "Peacemaker" features a brief encounter with the DCEU Justice League. Additionally, A.R.G.U.S. (Advanced Research Group Uniting Superhumans) agents John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) will be reprising their roles in "Peacemaker" season two.
Both characters have made appearances in non-Gunn related DCEU projects like "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," which makes things a bit murky as to what even counts anymore. When Gunn was asked if those two films were still considered important because of their involvement, he didn't exactly mince words. "They're not canon! I hate it," says Gunn. (via Den of Geek).
Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods are relics of the previous DC regime
Based on Gunn's comments, it seems like he's picking and choosing which DCEU characters and projects still have a foot going into the DCU. It makes total sense why he's seeking to distance himself from "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," as both films were critical and financial disappointments that signaled the end of the previous DC regime. I still get a good laugh out of /Film's Witney Seibold calling Teth-Adam's live-action cinematic debut a "superhero movie, but worse" in his scathing review. Dwayne Johnson's failed DC takeover, coupled with Zachary Levi's "foot-in-mouth" syndrome, made it clear that there's no path forward with their characters (or their interpretations, at least) in the DCU.
Agee and Holland's brief scenes in both movies were largely unrelated to what happens in the first season of "Peacemaker." In "Black Adam," Agent Harcourt collects Teth-Adam's body in Task Force X's underwater prison, while "Fury of the Gods" sees both her and Agent Economos attempting to recruit Shazam for the Justice Society. Neither of those threads really matter anymore moving forward, so it's understandable why Gunn is just planning to ignore them. This still doesn't make the distinctions between worlds that much easier to digest.
For example, DC Studios is moving forward with an Amanda Waller television series set in the DCU, with Viola Davis set to reprise her role from both "Suicide Squad" movies, "Black Adam" and "Peacemaker." 2023's underated "Blue Beetle" isn't considered a DC Studios movie by Gunn as it was developed during the DCEU tenure, but is technically considered to be a part of his DCU.
If this all seems pretty confusing, don't worry because you'll get the answers you seek. Although, according to Gunn, you'll have to tune into the "Peacemaker" podcast in order to find out (via Den of Geek):
"There are certain things from the old universe that we refer to in 'Peacemaker' season 2, but until then, they're not canon; Almost everything from season 1 is canon, but season 2 will explain everything that is or is not canon."
The smartest option would have been to wipe the slate clean entirely and uncouple the previous round of DC projects from the new ones in order to avoid confusion among the general public. It all seems so much more complicated than it needs to be, but I'm sure "Peacemaker" will find a crazy way to make the transition as smooth as it possibly can. All we can do at this point is wait and see.
"Superman" is now playing in theaters nationwide.