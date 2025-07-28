The Weirdest & Most Absurd Things Peacemaker Has Ever Done

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do ya really wanna, do you really wanna taste of "Peacemaker" season 2?

After an extended hiatus, James Gunn's acclaimed DC Universe series is returning to HBO Max. It's been a while since we've gotten to revisit John Cena's delightfully deranged and surprisingly human paragon of "peace," as the writer, director, and new head of DC Studios needed a break after the back-to-back productions of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" season 1 (ironically, during said break, he wound up taking on even more work for DC in the form of the "Creature Commandos" animated series and, of course, his "Superman" film).

Gunn is seemingly more than ready to get back to his creative goldmine, and honestly, so are we. In anticipation of this new adventure, we couldn't help but revisit the character's weirdest and most absurd moments from his history, both in film/television and the comics that inspired them. From his origins in the 1960s to his somewhat unexpected big screen appearance in 2025, we found all the highlights (or, more accurately, lowlights) that could influence or impact the series' sophomore outing.

Here are the weirdest and most absurd things Peacemaker has ever done.