Peacemaker Season 2 Won't Happen For A Bit Because James Gunn Needs A Break, Damn It

Today marks the debut of James Gunn's latest project: the "Peacemaker" series on HBO Max, a spin-off from his critically-acclaimed sequel, "The Suicide Squad." The idea for the show came about when Gunn was stuck indoors during the start of the pandemic, and because the man is one of the hardest working creators in the game, he had to make it a reality. Right now, he's in post-production on "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," filming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and writing/producing the upcoming "Wile E. Coyote." Where does the man find the time?! The blessing and curse of a creator like James Gunn is that we can't seem to get enough of him or his creations. People were skeptical of "Guardians of the Galaxy" before it came out, but once audiences got their eyes on a big-budget Gunn superhero movie, they couldn't get enough.

Despite just launching, "Peacemaker" is already the talk of the town, and everyone's clamoring for more. When will there be season 2? When will we get a Harley Quinn movie from Gunn? Why can't Gunn work 24/7 to give us an endless stream of content to sustain our endless hunger for violence, vulgarity, and kickin' tunes?! Well, friends, we can't have all of those things because James Gunn is a human being and the man deserves a break, damn it!