This HBO Max Show Is Giving Conan O'Brien PTSD Because Of Its Accuracy

HBO Max's "Hacks" is arguably the series that gives Jean Smart her due, coming after she spent years killing it in shows like "Fargo," "Mayor of Easttown," and "Watchmen." The dramedy sees her play Deborah Vance, a comedian with fading popularity who hires a younger down-on-her-luck writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), to punch up her material. Thus begins a messy relationship where styles and sensibilities often clash, but a bond forms that allows both of them to learn from each other.

"Hacks" is an unexpected success story that Einbinder thought would end after two seasons, but it's still going strong in its fourth installment — winning Emmy Awards and garnering heaps of critical acclaim along the way. More impressively, the series has spooked Conan O'Brien due to the way in which season 4 authentically captures the world of late night television — which he's experienced first-hand in real life. The late night veteran shared his thoughts during a chat with "Hacks" co-creator Paul W. Down on an episode of "Conan Needs a Friend" (via Entertainment Weekly):

"I'll get a little bit of PTSD from watching it, but it's also really funny and apt. Like getting notes or, 'This is what we heard about,' you know, in the early days of my late night show research, and what are people saying and what do we need to try and adjust?"

Despite the show bringing back some unpleasant memories for the former late night host, O'Brien praised it for its genuine qualities. He believes that the creators are admirably probing the entertainment industry, but anyone who has watched "Hacks" will attest to the show's ability to explore topics that might hit a nerve with folks in this universe.