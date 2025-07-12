Every Season Of Dexter Ranked Worst To Best (Including Original Sin & New Blood)

Given how sharp and refreshing "Dexter" was when it first began, it's always been the show's greatest shame that it went out with such a depressing whimper. The 8th and final season fails to breathe any life into the final adventure of its complicated antihero, in large part because it still seems unsure of what its characters — or the audience, for that matter — should have learned from the decade-long killing spree of Dexter Morgan.

In the wake of Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) killing María LaGuerta (Luna Lauren Velez), both she and Dexter have been written into the corner of a series already stuck in an exhausting holding pattern, as it endlessly relitigates when and why it might be okay to do a murder. While Deb begins the season a ghost of her former self, haunting the series until she's mercifully exorcised in the finale, Dexter himself is essentially allowed to reset the moment a new serial killer (the relatively unmemorable "Brian Surgeon" Oliver Saxon, played by Darri Ingolfsson) is injected into the plot.

From there, all the characters you used to love and now force yourself to stay invested in are moved around like lifeless chess pieces, morosely suffering through every numbly horrific moment the series can throw their way as they await the end. Much has already been said about how the finale — which sees Dexter riding off into a storm without being identified as a killer — is underwhelming. The showrunners themselves apparently planned to have him executed in one alternate ending but were told by Showtime higher-ups that Dexter had to survive whatever fate awaited him. Originally, Michael C. Hall felt the ending was largely open to audience interpretation in regards to whether or not Dexter truly survived, but, as we now know, the plan was to have him live to kill another day.