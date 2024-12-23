Dexter's 10 Deadliest Serial Killers, Ranked By Body Count

The following article discusses fictional violence and sexual assault

From its thrilling highs to its confusing lows, "Dexter" remained one of the most arresting shows on television throughout its eight-season run thanks almost entirely to the colorful cast of serial killers that populated its fictional version of Miami, Florida. It's strange that the world of "Dexter" has not only concentrated several dozen of the strangest criminals to ever exist into one city but has multiple killers there who almost double the body count of the most deadly serial killer the country has ever seen.

To understand how wild the characters of "Dexter" truly were, we've gone over all eight seasons of the show's original run and its sequel miniseries, "Dexter: New Blood," to rank the top 10 deadliest serial killers to appear on the show. This includes all of its most dangerous and memorable characters, from those sociopaths who took lives through the manipulation of others to the lethal Bay Harbor Butcher himself — it does not, however, include drug dealers or any other "accidental" killers. Though the sheer volume of prolific mass murderers would realistically make Miami pretty much uninhabitable, their presence made Vice City a hotbed for some of the most shocking (and often absurd) stories ever to come out of the crime genre.