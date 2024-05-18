Here's Where You Can Watch Dexter

When it debuted in 2006, Showtime's "Dexter" was a pay cable exclusive. The darkly comic show about a Florida blood spatter analyst (Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall) who doubled as a serial killer was part of Showtime's push towards HBO-level original programming, a wave of great (or at least initially great) content that also included Jenji Kohen's suburban drug dealer dramedy "Weeds," the smutty historical drama "The Tudors," and controversial lesbian soap "The L Word."

Fast forward nearly two decades, and Showtime looks a lot different. The streamer is now bundled in with Paramount+, and has been awkwardly retitled Paramount+ with Showtime. The last great Showtime hit bearing the premium channel's original name was "Yellowjackets," the great cannibal high schooler series that will be back for its third season. Showtime may have gone through tons of changes in recent years, but if you're just now getting on board with "Dexter," there's no better time: the show is now easier to find across streaming platforms than ever.

All eight seasons of the original run of "Dexter" are now available on Hulu, as well as with multiple bundled streamers. If you've bundled Disney+ with Hulu, you can watch it there, and you can also tune in via a number of Paramount+ add-ons (along with the flagship solo streamer, now called Paramount+ with Showtime). Paramount+ is available as a paid addition to Apple TV+, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video. What's more, the full original run is available on live TV alternative Fubo, and on-demand as part of a Spectrum cable subscription.