Dexter Prequel Series, Billions Spin-Offs Confirmed At Showtime
Less than a week after executives announced a merger between Showtime and Paramount+, the network that brought us "Yellowjackets" is already making some major programming changes. Namely, Showtime reportedly has multiple spin-offs and sequels in the works for the hit shows "Billions" and "Dexter."
In a press release, Showtime confirmed that they're looking to make as many as seven different offshoot series based on two of its most enduring dramas. Michael C. Hall's serial killer drama "Dexter" returned for the sequel series "Dexter: New Blood" in 2021 after a much-loathed series finale aired in 2013. Along with a second season of "Dexter: New Blood" (which is back from the dead after being reportedly cancelled just last week), Showtime and Paramount have a "Dexter" prequel in the works about the titular character's early days at Miami Metro. This seems a little silly given that the original series already included liberal flashbacks to serial killer Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) past, but it's worth noting that the show is also set to include other characters we know and love (or hate), including his father Harry and sister Deb.
"Dexter" creator Clyde Phillips is set to oversee the new franchise, which may also end up including origin stories for some of the most memorable killers from the show's run, including John Lithgow's Trinity Killer. It's worth noting no actors are attached, and as prequels, these projects that are still in early development would likely cast someone new for these roles.
Yes, one of the Billions spin-offs will be called Trillions
Meanwhile, four shows related to the Paul Giamatti-led finance world drama could be in the works, including ones titled (seriously) "Millions" and "Trillions." Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the co-creators of "Billions," would executive produce the new shows, which also include "Billions: London" and "Billions: Miami." The latter sounds like the most fun, as it follows "the world of private aviation, where the clientele believe the rules of society, government and gravity don't apply to them."
Typically, getting the original creators involved is a sign that a prequel, sequel, or reboot is headed in the right direction, but from where I'm standing, both of these deals look like cash grabs for a network that needs to get more eyeballs on it. Last week, Showtime cancelled several shows, purged even more from their streamers, and announced the merger that THR reported will likely lead to layoffs. "Dexter" in particular was a sometimes-great show that went on many seasons too long, and the continued attempts to add to a narrative that's been dead and buried twice already feels a little bit like trying to desperately scrawl another paragraph after teachers have ordered pencils down.
I'm curious to see if other fans are as fatigued about the idea of more "Dexter" as I am. But it's also clear that Paramount executive Chris McCarthy, who has been credited with expanding the "Yellowstone" TV universe, has a good track record for turning one lucrative title into several. This news may feel like mining IP for profit, but Paramount+ has so far built its brand largely on franchises, including the star-studded "Yellowstone" spinoffs and several good-to-great "Star Trek" series. Let's just hope they don't touch the perfect-as-it-is survival thriller "Yellowjackets."