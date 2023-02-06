Dexter Prequel Series, Billions Spin-Offs Confirmed At Showtime

Less than a week after executives announced a merger between Showtime and Paramount+, the network that brought us "Yellowjackets" is already making some major programming changes. Namely, Showtime reportedly has multiple spin-offs and sequels in the works for the hit shows "Billions" and "Dexter."

In a press release, Showtime confirmed that they're looking to make as many as seven different offshoot series based on two of its most enduring dramas. Michael C. Hall's serial killer drama "Dexter" returned for the sequel series "Dexter: New Blood" in 2021 after a much-loathed series finale aired in 2013. Along with a second season of "Dexter: New Blood" (which is back from the dead after being reportedly cancelled just last week), Showtime and Paramount have a "Dexter" prequel in the works about the titular character's early days at Miami Metro. This seems a little silly given that the original series already included liberal flashbacks to serial killer Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) past, but it's worth noting that the show is also set to include other characters we know and love (or hate), including his father Harry and sister Deb.

"Dexter" creator Clyde Phillips is set to oversee the new franchise, which may also end up including origin stories for some of the most memorable killers from the show's run, including John Lithgow's Trinity Killer. It's worth noting no actors are attached, and as prequels, these projects that are still in early development would likely cast someone new for these roles.