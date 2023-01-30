Showtime Has A Stupid New Name, And They've Canceled A Handful Of Shows Too

It's becoming increasingly clear over the past year that the streaming world will at some point, to some extent, collapse in on itself like a universe that's past its expiration date. Another domino has fallen in that direction today as Paramount has announced plans to merge Showtime and Paramount+, resulting in the ungainly new name "Paramount+ with Showtime," per Variety.

According to a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the merger will likely result in layoffs and programming shake-ups, an unfortunately common refrain across the streaming world in recent months. The news was swiftly followed by the announcement (also via THR) that three Showtime series — "Let The Right One In," "Three Women," and "American Gigolo" — have already been canceled with the showrunners shopping around for new homes.

The most obvious change for customers, though, will be to the Showtime name. Showtime networks, the pay cable channels that are home to shows like "Dexter" and "Yellowjackets," will now be rebranded to the absolute mouthful of a name. This seems like an obvious move towards creating a unified brand under the Paramount+ name, while still maintaining the name recognition of Showtime, a channel that has been around since 1976. Unfortunately, it's awkward to type and even more ridiculous to say out loud.