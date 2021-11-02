Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Thinks Original Series 'Lost Its Way'

Is there still an audience for "Dexter," the show about the serial killer who preys on other serial killers? Showtime is about to find out this Sunday when it begins airing "Dexter: New Blood," a revival of the popular Michael C. Hall-led series, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 before petering out in a finale that disappointed many longtime viewers.

"Dexter: New Blood" is bringing back some old blood in the form of Clyde Phillips, who served as the showrunner for the first four seasons of "Dexter." If you're one of the fans who was disappointed by how "Dexter" wrapped up, it sounds like Phillips wasn't too enamored of what happened after he left the show, either.

In the early seasons, Dexter followed a strict code for killing, instilled in him by his adoptive father, Harry (James Remar). Phillips recently spoke with Variety (by way of Collider), where he attributed the quality dip in "Dexter," at least partially, to an abandonment of said code. He explained: